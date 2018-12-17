image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Catch these splendid glimpses of Taimur vacationing with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Cape Town

Bollywood

Catch these splendid glimpses of Taimur vacationing with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Cape Town

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 17 2018, 11.37 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentInnaya KhemuKainaat SinghaKareena Kapoor KhanLaksshya KapoorSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
nextSara Ali Khan not approached for Baaghi 3, hasn't signed a new film either
ALSO READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan rebuffs reports of reviving Poo in a web series

Taimur heads to South Africa with Saif and Kareena to celebrate his upcoming birthday

Taimur Ali Khan’s is as excited about the weekend as us!