Catch these splendid glimpses of Taimur vacationing with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Cape Town

Nation’s sensation Taimur Ali Khan is just three days away from turning two. The cute little bundle of happiness recently had his pre-birthday bash hosted by parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The party was attended by Kareena-Saif’s close friends and the little one’s BFFs, like Innaya Khemu, Laksshya Kapoor, Kainaat Singha among others. Post that, Kareena and Saif decided to fly out of the country to celebrate their munchkin’s birthday, away from the media glare.

The beautiful family of three flew off to South Africa, on Saturday, to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. We got our hands on some extremely adorable pictures of baby Taimur having a chilling session with his parents. Needless to say, the pictures are a complete treat to the eyes! In one of the pictures, Taimur is seen taking a stroll with mommy dear, amidst a beautiful forest. In another, he is seen enjoying a bicycle ride with daddy Saif. Another set of pictures see the husband-wife enjoying a meal together and sharing a romantic moment sitting under a tree. Aren’t you totally in love with these pictures?

What a perfect family vacation looks like!