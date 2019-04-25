Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pednekar

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 5.33 pm April 25 2019, 5.33 pm

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opened a new arena for rappers of India. The enthu-cutlet of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh garnered positive applause for his portrayal in the movie as Murad, a boy from slums who loves to rap. Not just Singh, his mentor MC Sher played by Siddhant Chaturvedi in the flick also managed to enthral the audience. Siddhant made a place in the hearts of many with his good looks, amazing acting abilities, and rapping skills. With this, Siddhant has now become a familiar face in the industry.

All that being said, recently we stumbled upon a video online which sees Siddhant Chaturvedi (MC Sher) flirting (or at least trying to flirt) with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress, Bhumi Pednekar on stage. MC Sher you just got caught! It so happened that during the launch of #UnitedByVote Campaign stars like Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Siddhant Chaturvedi made their presence felt on stage. The three stars posed for the lenses, but it's Siddhant and Bhumi's giggling amid posing which grabbed our attention. Teaching Bhumi how to pose, Siddhant can also be seen holding Pednekar's hand for a second and there we see the actress blushing just like a typical girl. We wonder what's cooking between the two?

Have a look at the flirtatious video below:

While Bhumi is said to be single, going by a few reports, Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher is not at all single. Recently, in a chat with an entertainment website, when the host quizzed Sher if he was dating someone, Siddhant confessed that he is not single and is in a relationship. The actor said, "Yes, I am seeing somebody. She is from the industry, but not an actress." The actor, however, did not divulge any more details about his girlfriend.

