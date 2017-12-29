CBFC appoints two historians from Rajasthan to review Padmavati

As soon as it seems that the Padmvati controversy has subsided, there pops another one. The Central Board of Film Certification has appointed two historians from Rajasthan – Prof. B.L. Gupta and Prof. R.S. Khangarot to review the film. The CBFC has sought the help of both academicians to help them scrutinize Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus in an unbiased manner.

Prof. Khangarot is the principal of Agrawal College in Jaipur while B L Gupta is a retired Rajasthan University professor.

Khangarot told PTI that he was approached by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to review the movie. “I got a call from (Prasoon) Joshi recently. He sought my opinion on the film as a part of a panel of historians. I told him that I can be available for the review next week,” Khangarot said.

Talking about the review, Khangarot expressed that he will not side with any political or religious group but will be true to history. “For me, this is not an issue between Bhansali and the Rajput community or between Bhansali and Karni Sena. I see it as an issue between the filmmaker and history and I will be reviewing the film in this light,” he said.

Even Prof. Gupta stated that he will judge the facticity of the film only after watching it, with the best of his knowledge and without backing any political party. “I can say anything on the film only after watching it. Whether the historic facts are true or not can be assessed only after screening it. My endeavour will be on judging the historic facts to the best of my knowledge, without backing any political party,” he said.

Historians are in fact divided on even the existence of Padmavati. The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was supposed to release on December 1. However, due to opposition from fringe elements, the CBFC has halted its censor certification.