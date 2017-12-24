CBFC to set up panel of historians for Padmavati

Is Padmavati one of the most ill-fated yet-to-be-released movie in the history of Hindi film industry? After much objection from right-wing fringe outfits, the movie will now be scrutinised by a panel of historians, appointed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes after makers stated that the movie is partially based on historical facts.

While the Padmavati team was wishing for a swifter censor clearance after the Gujarat elections, it might not happen so. A source at the censor board told Hindustan times that the makers “unnecessarily complicated its case” with an ambiguous disclaimer in its application for certification, which stated that the film was partially based on historical facts.

“The content will now have to be scrutinised for authenticity,” the source added. Earlier, the film was sent back to the producers after the CBFC found that the column that states whether the film was a work of fiction or was based on historical facts was left blank.

“We have not scheduled the film. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before Padmavati,” the source further told Hindustan Times.

According to reports, Padmavati could only be certified in January, since December is almost over.

It seems that the film might not release before the first quarter of 2018.

As the year-end is approaching, some CBFC members were on vacation while others had called in sick. “Forget about appointing a panel of historians, we don’t even have a normal Examining Committee to view all the films,” the source said. “Even by conservative estimates the film won’t be certified before the second week of January. I don’t think they can release the film before March or April. That is, provided the CBFC clears the film without any objection,” the source added.

The movie was subject to a lot of protests by fringe outfits such as Rajput Karni Sena. Many politicians also spoke against the movie.