CBFCs 5 modifications turn out to be 300 cuts for Padmavati

Padmavati’s release date came as a relief for the fans and stars alike. However, the relief comes with the cost of the film being butchered at the editor’s table. While CBFC may have cleared the film with just five modifications, the creators of the film are working round the clock to meet Padmavati’s release date of January 25.

It seems like CBFC’s five recommendations are turning out to be 300 cuts for Padmavati. The film certification board has allegedly asked its creators to remove all mentions of real life locations like, Mewar, Delhi and Chittor. The changes will eventually not allow audience to draw any similarities between the production and historical facts, thereby making it a work of fiction. The movie's clearance came with a U/A certificate, 5 cuts and a change in name from Padmavati to Padmavat.

With a box office face off with Padman during the Republic Day weekend release, Padmavati is getting ready to deliver on the hype and expectations which the film built following protests against its release. However, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the movie might just end up being less of work of history than fiction as it is following every recommendation of the CBFC.

Despite the changes, Rajasthan chief minister, Vasundhara Raje is firm on not allowing the movie screenings in her state as the Karni Sena continues to threaten to set theatres on fire for screening the film.

The film entered dicey waters after right-wing groups alleged that the film showed a dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Turk king Alauddin Khilji, so much that the film had to defer its December 1 release. Now it seems, the film’s eventual version will be a heavily-edited one.