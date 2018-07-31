Celebrities follow the Kiki challenge, but Mumbai police aren't pleased

Kiki challenge is the new cool on the internet. Walking aside of your moving car and dancing might be bizarre to visualise. But that's what happens here. Instagram is pretty much flooded with videos from celebs who thought it'd be really cool to follow the trend.
I couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge @champagnepapi so I sneaked out of my shoot and did it . . A little bit of @mattsteffanina , kathak I've learned from RajendraChaturvediji and expressions from all the VyjayanthimalaJi dances that my dad made me watch since I was a kid 💃 Ok bye ! I hope no one noticed I was missing from shoot 😁😁😁 @bejoynambiar told me to take up the Kiki Challenge so any complaints must be forwarded to him 😂
However, the Mumbai police isn't pleased. Emphasising that this could be a serious safety concern for the participant and for others as well, they straightaway called it 'public nuisance'.
KeKe Challenge Desi style 😈🙈😉😎🇮🇳 Wait for the ending ......🤣🤣🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ Feat. @fukravarun @harshbafna93
Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety
For those who don't know, Kiki challenge participants dance to a song called In My Feelings, from singer Drake's latest album Scorpion. 'Kiki, do you love me?', asks the song.
Reportedly, the Dubai police has arrested three for violating traffic rules and Kiki challenge while on the road, over there, is a punishable offence.It has become pretty much a rage inside, with a number of global stars tasting the fun as well.
Keekeeee do ya love me 😩😩 #inmyfeelings #dotheshiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge
We heard, Will Smith won the challenge. Then we watched the video and knew why!
Damn My Main Man .. Favorite Jokester @kevinhart4real Out Here Hitting It Man 😂😂😂😂 #DoTheShiggy
But well, be cautious because you might as well land up at either the hospital or at the police station!
Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I'ma Keep It 💯... I was TERRIFIED up there. That's why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy . Be smart, don't attempt doing this under any circumstances.