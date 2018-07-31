Celebrities follow the Kiki challenge, but Mumbai police wants to know if you're riding

Kiki challenge is the new cool on the internet. Walking aside of your moving car and dancing might be bizarre to visualise. But that's what happens here. Instagram is pretty much flooded with videos from celebs who thought it'd be really cool to follow the trend.

However, the Mumbai police isn't pleased. Emphasising that this could be a serious safety concern for the participant and for others as well, they straightaway called it 'public nuisance'.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

For those who don't know, Kiki challenge participants dance to a song called In My Feelings, from singer Drake's latest album Scorpion. 'Kiki, do you love me?', asks the song.

Reportedly, the Dubai police has arrested three for violating traffic rules and Kiki challenge while on the road, over there, is a punishable offence.

It has become pretty much a rage inside, with a number of global stars tasting the fun as well.

We heard, Will Smith won the challenge. Then we watched the video and knew why!

But well, be cautious because you might as well land up at either the hospital or at the police station!