Celebs who have stayed away from social media

We live in a digital world where the answer to your any query is just a click away. The world has become small and is very much accessible to all. Especially for the stars, it has proved to be a boon. It has become very easy for fans to connect with their favourite stars and know about their daily activities through various social platforms and in return the celebs get to increase their fan base. But there are celebs who have chosen to stay away from social media. And we wonder why!

Here’s the list…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan also known as the gossip girl of Bollywood, courtesy Karan Johar, has always kept her personal life under wraps. The actor’s life is already a hot topic post her son Taimur’s birth and looks like she doesn’t want to gain mileage by being in the news because of her social media presence.

Saif Ali Khan

Just like his wife, Saif has stayed away from social media. Saif is one Bollywood actor who likes to stay away from controversies hence has chosen to not be on any social platform. Well, looks like he’s not just a well-read person but the Nawab is also a cautious man.

Ranbir Kapoor

While his father makes headlines every time with his unapologetic views and comments on Twitter, Ranbir has chosen to stay away from social media. We wonder if Rishi Kappoor is the reason for it (PUN INTENDED). The actor has his reasons to not be on social media, as he quips, “I feel that if you have a voice and you express something, you are often misunderstood. If you post a picture or comment, it is exaggerated 10 times over and I don’t want to get into that confusion. I would rather connect with my fans through my films”.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana is very peculiar and choosy over the films she does. And looks like she has made a very cautious choice of not being on social media. In real life, Kangana is known for her outspoken and bold statements and looks like the actress doesn’t want a foot in mouth situation. In an interview, Kangana had once said that social media sites have a way of displaying an individual’s loneliness and for that reason, she’d rather stay away from it.

Sara Ali Khan

The young actress who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Simmba has chosen to stay away from all the glam of social media. Unlike her contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Sara has chosen to follow her father’s footsteps and has decided to stay away from social networking.

Rani Mukerji

The actress has a huge fan following but has always kept her personal life away from the social media. In an interview, Rani had confessed that her husband Aditya Chopra wants to keep their family away from public eye and to keep his wish, Rani has chosen to not to be on any platform.

Well we hope the actors decide to join social media if not soon then later for sure.