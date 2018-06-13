Celina Jaitly loses her mother to cancer, pens an emotional note

Actress-turned-activist Celina Jaitly lost her mother to cancer this month. Her mother Meeta Jaitly breathed her last on June 8, 2018, in Lucknow. She lost her battle to cancer.

It was just last year that Celina had lost her father and now tragedy has struck her again. Mourning the loss of her mother, Celina penned an emotional note and shared the same on her social media page. She started off her note with a touching poem and soon shared the sad news of her mother’s demise. This has happened 11 months after her father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly’s untimely demise.

Her mother was a literature professor, an entrepreneur, and a former beauty queen. After a prolonged battle with cancer, she lost her life earlier this month. The grief has been unbearable for Celina and her brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, along with the rest of the family.

Celina has further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed SaharaShree Sir Shubroto Roy, his wife Mrs Swapna Roy, his son Seemanto Roy, CEO Sahara Hospitals Babu Sahib, the amazing Indian avatar of Florence Nightingale, Dr Preeti and the entire SaharaParivaar for making the tough time a blessed one for her.

Read her note below: