Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

The makers of Sui Dhaaga – Made in India have just dropped the first song titled Chaav Laaga. The song provides a reality check on the hardships that a couple from rural India goes through to make ends meet. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as Mauji and Mamta are all hearts for each other as they go about leading their lives, sailing through daily struggles with each other’s support.

We have got no dancing around the trees or the typical romantic flavour, but we have the adorable romance between the lead pair as they find happiness in small moments. Anushka as Mamta provides rock-solid support to Mauji as they embark on a journey of business partners with Sui Dhaaga. The track is about their dreams and aspirations and how they have each other’s back as they set out to achieve what they want.

Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Papon and Ronkini Gupta, Chaav Laaga has been written by National award winner Varun Grover. Speaking of the movie, it has been shot in Bhopal, Chanderi and Delhi. Helmed by Sharat Katariya and produced by YRF, the movie is slated to release on September 28, 2018.