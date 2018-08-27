image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

bollywood

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   August 27 2018, 3.26 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodChaav LaagaEntertainmentsongssui dhaagasui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextWhy should boys have all the fun, asks Priyanka Chopra
ALSO READ

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?

Wait, what! Salman Khan's Rs 12 crore to Kerala was Jaaved Jaaferi's figment of imagination?