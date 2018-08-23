Chachu Sanjay Kapoor turns Sonam Kapoor's on-screen papa!

Post the success of Veere Di Wedding, actor Sonam Kapoor is all set for her upcoming films, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Rajkummar Rao and The Zoya Factor. While she will be seen sharing the screen space with daddy Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, reports now state that the actor will be coming on screen with yet another family member in The Zoya Factor.

TOI reports that Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor will be seen with his niece in The Zoya Factor. As per the same report, Sanjay will be essaying the role of Sonam’s father.

Excited about the same, Sanjay told TOI, "Besides Mubarakan (which featured his brother Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor), I haven’t worked with my family in any film. So, it’s an exciting opportunity for me to act alongside Sonam. We have started the reading sessions and I can’t wait to commence the shoot. We are a close-knit khandaan and Sonam has grown up in front of my eyes. She is like my daughter, and there’s nothing better than working with your own family."

It will be interesting to see her chachu playing her papa as the two will be coming together on screen for the first time!

The film, which is an adaptation from Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, will see Sonam playing the role of an executive in an advertising agency and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.