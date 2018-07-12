Chad Gayi Hai from Gold: You'll definitely go tipsy over Akshay Kumar's drunken moves

The trailer of Gold promised a tale never told, that of a team which dreamt of winning a gold medal for India as an independent nation, at the Olympics. The road was a harsh one, but they did it nevertheless. Holding the baton of the narrative here is Akshay Kumar, as the coach who desperately tries to collate that one brilliant team. Despite the off Bengali accent, you admire his spirit in the trailer. And now, his spirit of being a true blue Bengali Babu Moshai has come alive with the second song of the movie. Titled Chad Gayi Hai, it's a fun number with controversial undertones in the plot. However, Akshay's tipsy moves totally take the cake away. Watch it yourself.

The dance appeals in the sense that it comes out raw, the way one would groove, if totally drunk. Akshay brings out the fun element quite effortlessly. It's a delight to hear the vocals of Vishal Dadlani after a long time. The composition of Sachin-Jigar is not that impressive, but it might grow on the ears with time. It's a foot-tapping number nevertheless.

Oh, and we also have a Mouni Roy as the wife who is both embarrassed and angry at her husband who has probably forgotten his dignity at home. We hope that she emotes better in the movie than in the song. She was certainly better in the last one, Naino Ne Baandhni.