Challa from Uri: Vicky Kaushal's high octane track will get you in the patriotic mood

Actor Vicky Kaushal is here to charm us, yet again, with his jaw-dropping performance on the big screen. The Sanju actor will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Uri: The Surgical Strike, the trailer of which garnered a lot of praises. The makers unveiled a new song from the film, titled Challa. Starring Vicky and his power-packed performance in the role of an army officer, the song will awaken your patriotic senses.

The intense high-octane Punjabi anthem sees Vicky and his gang of army prepping day in and day out to for their mission – to cross the border into Pakistan and make a surprise attack on the enemy. The song also showcases brief appearances of the ladies of the film- Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari. The high-on-emotions track has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and is crooned by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Sachdev. Its catchy lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

The film is based on the September 29, 2016, attacks carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control with Pakistan. The operation ‘surgical strike’ was termed so as a response to the terrorist attack on an army in Uri in Kashmir on September 18, which resulted in the death of 19 Indian soldiers.

The film is slated to be out on January 11.