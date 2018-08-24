Chan you believe it? Jackie in Aankhen 2

Sixteen years ago, Vipul Amrutlal Shah gave us a gripping heist movie in the form of Aankhen that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen and Paresh Rawal. Now, after all these years, a sequel to the cult classic has been announced with Amitabh Bachchan spearheading the cast. The movie will be co-produced by Eros International and Tarun Agarwal. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will be releasing in the January of 2020.

Gear up for the new heist-thriller! @ErosIntlPlc & #TarunAgarwal to produce #Aankhen2 starring @SrBachchan. More big names to be announced soon in the ensemble cast, watch this space! Dir. by Anees Bazmee, film to go on floor in 2019 & release in January 2020 @ErosNow — Eros Now (@ErosNow) August 24, 2018

Now, this makes us question as to who will make it to the star cast apart from Big B? The tweet suggests that they’re going to be big names and going by the current speculations, there’s a strong possibility that the world renowned action-star Jackie Chan will be a part of the project. A Mumbai Mirror report also suggests that Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be a part of the movie.

Speaking of the release date announcement, well, two years ago, the movie’s announcement was made with a lot of fanfare and actors like Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan (who were a part of the prequel), Arshad Warsi were said to be in the list. But, the project ran into legal trouble and the movie was put on the back burner.

Now, as the makers are back on track with a new star cast, barring Mr Bachchan, we’re curious to see who makes it to the final list.