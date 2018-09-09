Chandni in Switzerland! Sridevi to be honoured in Swiss

Our very own Chandni, Sridevi left us in February this year. The actress’ sudden death had shocked all her fans. But she will always be remembered in memories. Well, one of the most famous films of the actress would be Chandni which was shot at the picturesque locations of Switzerland. And now, the Sadma actress will be honoured in Swiss. The Swiss authorities are planning to have a statue of the veteran actress.

In the year 2016, the statue of the Chandni director Yash Chopra was unveiled in Interlaken, and now Sridevi might soon join him.

A senior official told PTI, "Many of Chopra's films featured Switzerland as a backdrop and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists. Now, considering Sridevi's role in promoting tourism here, there is a proposal to honour the actor by having her statue here."

Raj Kapoor directorial Sangam was the first film to be shot in Switzerland, but later it was Yash Chopra who explored the country in his movies. "However, for many Indian tourists visiting the country today, it is Chopra's 1995 production Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that is their Swiss point of reference. Interestingly, for the tourists who happen to be cinema fanatics, there is also a provision to arrange Bollywood packaged trips here," the official stated.

Well, we simply can’t wait to have a look at Sridevi’s statue. She deserves all the honour.