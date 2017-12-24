home/ entertainment/ bollywood
#ChatWithRanbir is trending, heres why

First published: December 21, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Updated: December 21, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The dashing Ranbir Kapoor prefers to be ‘invisible’ on social media. The actor has no official social media account. In this digital age, Ranbir Kapoor prefers to keep his personal life private. However, the dynamics changed on Thursday evening on a borderline level. No, he has still not joined any social networking site. Instead, the actor decided to go online from the official twitter account of Ranbir Kapoor's fan club for a Q&A session with all his fans. The #ChatWithRanbir immediately started trending.

The actor answered several questions from his fans ranging from his new year plans to naming his favourite television show. And boy! Some of his answers were insanely witty and philosophical. Check out for yourself!

In an earlier interview, Ranbir had said, “I don’t feel I miss out on anything because I don’t feel I need another platform to act and be somebody I’m not. It's hard to make social media work and I don’t think I have the skills to make it work.”

Ranbir also feels that the active lifestyle on social media has killed the feeling of loneliness. In the same interview, he had also added, “You don’t know how to feel lonely anymore. Now you know that there are people around you, who are feeling the same way like you do. That’s like an addiction you can’t let go off.”

Is #ChatWithRanbir a stepping stone before he finally joins social media? We’ll see!

