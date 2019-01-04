Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets rescheduled, will now release a week prior

On Thursday, when the makers of Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray announced a joint press conference, we had guessed that the release date of the former might get changed and the clash with the latter will be avoided. And that has actually happened, Cheat India has been rescheduled to January 18, 2019. Earlier the movie was supposed to hit the screens on January 25, 2019, with Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

The makers of the film announced the new release date at the press conference and also took to Twitter to inform everyone on the social media. While speaking about releasing Cheat India a week prior, at the press meet, one of the producers of the film, Bhushan Kumar said, “We have a lot of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray’s film and as a producer’s point of view, we should not keep any ego. We had even changed the release date of Hindi Medium and Aashiqui 2. We don’t want to have an ego fight that we have to come together and if we change the release date we will feel insulted.”

So, now as Cheat India will release on Jan 18, 2019, it will only be Thackeray vs Manikarnika at the box office. We wonder if the makers of Manikarnika too will decide to change it release it or not.