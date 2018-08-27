bollywood Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi unveils the logo with an intriguing post! Darshana Devi August 27 2018, 10.22 pm August 27 2018, 10.22 pm

Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. It was just a few days back when it was reported that debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary has joined the cast of the film as the female lead. And now, post the long wait, Emraan finally revealed the logo of the film.

The Azhar actor took to social media on Monday to treat fans with the logo, which looks quite enticing. Along with it, he wrote the tagline of the film which reads ‘Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai’ and further indulged the fans by asking if they agree with it or not.

Emraan, previously also teased fans with a short video, giving us a subtle hint about what the film is all about. In the video, he is seen playing scrabble and making the words Cheat India on the scrabble board.

Talking about the film, Emraan, who is jointly producing the film along with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, also shared earlier that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark in his ‘filmography’.

Helmed by Soumik Sen, the film deals with the corruption that persists in the country’s education system and is expected to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.