Cheat India poster: Emraan Hashmi's look in glasses is intriguing

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all to enthral the audience with his much-anticipated Cheat India. The teaser poster of the film released earlier created a loud buzz. Finally, after two months, the makers have now dropped the first official poster of the film which is sure to pique your interest. The intriguing poster speaks a lot about the film’s theme, which deals with the corruption in the country’s education system. Have a look!

Emraan Hashmi dons a pair of thick spectacles and looks suave in the poster and that reveals his look in the film. The poster shows a collage of examination admit cards and currency notes with Emraan’s face superimposed on it. The actor’s stern expressions is surely hinting that he is coming to expose the frauds and malpractice in India’s entrance examination. Moreover, the bundle of notes attached with the admit cards speak loud of the corruption.

"The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography," Emraan earlier said in a statement.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films Production, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.