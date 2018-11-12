image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cheat India poster: Emraan Hashmi's look in glasses is intriguing

Bollywood

Cheat India poster: Emraan Hashmi's look in glasses is intriguing

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 12 2018, 5.32 pm
back
Atul KasbekarBhushan KumarBollywoodcheat indiaEllipsis EntertainmentEmraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi Films ProductionEntertainmentT-SeriesTanuj Garg
nextAkshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case
ALSO READ

Emraan Hashmi's banned film Tigers to get digital release on THIS date

Serial kisser Emraan Hashmi says kissing scenes don't titillate audiences anymore

Emraan Hashmi joins Hrithik Roshan in wrapping R-Day film, Kangana Ranaut trails