Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi gives a glimpse of its making

Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India has attracted a lot of attention with its intriguing storyline. The posters and the teaser dropped by the makers recently managed to impress many. The anticipation level for the trailer is now at the peak and amidst that, Emraan on Tuesday surprised fans with a short clip of behind-the-scenes. Take a look!

The fifty-six seconds video gives us a glimpse of the teaser and its making. The video shows Emraan recording his dialogues which are narrated in the background of the teaser. Emraan is also seen directing the makers to ‘dramatise the scenes’ slightly more. The whole bunch of kids (who featured in the teaser) can be seen getting rehearsing for the scene. Towards the end of the video, a team member asks the bunch to avoid looking towards the camera when the shooting begins.

Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi in an earlier interview to IANS said, "The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography."

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg’s Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films Production, the film hits the silver screens on January 25, 2019.