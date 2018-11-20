image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi gives a glimpse of its making

Bollywood

Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi gives a glimpse of its making

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 20 2018, 4.36 pm
back
Atul KasbekarBhushan KumarBollywoodcheat indiaEllipsis EntertainmentEmraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi Films ProductionEntertainmentT-Series FilmsTanuj Garg
nextSalman Khan had visitors on Bigg Boss sets, guess who?
ALSO READ

Cheat India teaser: Kangana Ranaut aka Jhansi Ki Rani can chill, not much competition with this one

Tigers Trailer: Emraan Hashmi makes this one intriguing

Cheat India poster: Emraan Hashmi's look in glasses is intriguing