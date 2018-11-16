Cheat India teaser: Kangana Ranaut aka Jhansi Ki Rani can chill, not much competition with this one

January 25, 2019 is a very interesting date. Three films will hit the screens on the same day, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India. The teaser of Manikarnika was released on Gandhi Jayanti this year and a massive thumbs up from moviegoers. Today, the makers of Cheat India released the teaser of the movie and it’s safe to say that The Queen Of Jhansi hardly has any competition.

The teaser gives us a hint about the story that revolves around exams in our country and shortcuts taken to clear them. It fails to seize our attention, is boring and has little that is impressive. The biggest letdown here is Emraan Hashmi as the role he portrays hardly suits his personality.

After watching both teasers, we’re sure Kangana and the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi are relaxed. It looks like the Emraan Hashmi starrer won’t pose a tough completion to Kangana’s film at the box office. But then, you never know the movie might turn out to be better than the teaser, as has happened in the past. Moreover, Hrithik’s Super 30 too has a date with the big screen on the same day and the makers are yet to release that teaser. So the makers of Manikarnika will have to wait a bit longer before they can eliminate the possibility of a tough box office battle.