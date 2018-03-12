home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Check out Kapil Sharma’s new swanky vanity van which is no less than a 5-star hotel

First published: March 03, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Updated: March 03, 2018 07:13 PM IST

Last year, Kapil Sharma was surrounded by many controversies after his unfortunate mid-air brawl with co-actor Sunil Grover. After a brief sabbatical for resurrecting his health, the star comedian and celebrated TV personality is back in the business. The household name, who leaves everyone in splits with his impeccable comic timing, is all set to return to the small screen with a new TV show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The hilarious man, who is also an actor, recently took to social media to share a few pictures of his brand new and ultra-swanky vanity van.

Needless to say, it’s evident from these jaw-dropping pictures that the new customized king size van is nothing less than a 5-star hotel room. This will surely make other Bollywood stars go green with envy.

The comedian turned actor recently also launched the promo of his new show where he was seen making fun of his downfall and dull period. The new show also has Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti on board and will reportedly be very different from his previous TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show which will have fun games and activities with the families is expected to go on-air in the month March. The show will replace Super Dancer season 2 judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu during the weekend primetime slot.

The first teaser of our new show on Sony .. news ur best wishes.. love u all :)) 🙏

Recently, while talking to a new agency, Kapil had said, "I think Sunil got angrier after seeing himself in news. Because he was not so angry (when the incident happened). I have said enough from my side, and now I don't feel like talking about it. It happens between friends but can't hold a grudge forever. Then I will also start feeling that 'mein galat nahi hun' (I am not wrong)."

