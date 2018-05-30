Check out Sunny Leone's beautiful, self-made gift to daughter Nisha

Not just her clothing lineup or her range of cosmetics, Sunny Leone is unleashing her creative self on the home front too! Her children are her everyday reasons of celebrations. Sunny recently handcrafted something overly beautiful for daughter Nisha; and was sweet enough to show us the special gift too. On her social media handle, she shared a video of her newest creation.

"Remember this post everyone from last Oct? 7months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals each laid down by my hand for my daughter Nisha. I finally finished it at 1am last night. I can't believe it's done! Longest it's ever taken me for one piece of art. "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!," her heartfelt message read.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 29, 2018 at 3:01am PDT

An entire canvas full of colourful birds basking in the beauty of shiny crystals! Little Ms Nisha Weber Kaur must have had the time of her life with this!

With the big budget Veeramadevi in her kitty, Sunny is keeping busy at work too. We saw a video of hers riding a horse for the film's first look shoot.

A champion on screen and off screen, both!