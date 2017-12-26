Check out the cute and adorable Taimur winning hearts at Kapoor’s Christmas brunch

The Kapoor family Christmas Brunch is a mandatory annual ritual where the entire clan takes out time from their hectic schedules to gather under one roof to celebrate Christmas and spend quality time with the family. This tradition for the Kapoor khandaan has been going on for over 50 years. This year too, there was no exception despite the fact that we all missed Shashi Kapoor’s presence. Everyone arrived at Kunal’s residence at noon to enjoy the finest non-vegetarian fare and raise a toast to the occasion as well as to the memories of all their departed elders. But it was the entry of the tiny bundle of joy, Taimur, and Saifeena that brought a smile to our face as we saw him stand on his own two feet this time!

Taimur looked adorable in a grey and green baseball tee with a snowman print along with blue jeans and red sneakers. Saif looked handsome in a blue and white checkered shirt, with a sleeveless dark winter jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes. The gorgeous Kareena, on the other hand, sported black sunglasses along with denim dress, black shoes, and a white rectangle clutch. The little Taimur looked adorable with uncle Ranbir. Check out here.

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Contextually, the family has just returned from Pataudi after celebrating Taimur’s first birthday and the cute pictures of Taimur chilling with the members of Kapoor clan were all over the internet.

Also Read: Even after Shashi Kapoor’s death, Kapoor family gathers for yearly Christmas brunch... clearly the show must go on