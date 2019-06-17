Divya Ramnani June 17 2019, 2.00 pm June 17 2019, 2.00 pm

Amitabh Bachchan is among one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood, and there’s a reason why his dominance, even after decades of ruling the film industry, is still very much intact. The megastar will be next seen in a thriller titled Chehre, shooting for which was recently wrapped up. But, with Amitabh being in the picture, how can the last shot not be a memorable one? It so happened that while the shooting for the last scene of Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan was so much in form that his performance got him a standing ovation from the entire cast and crew. Read on…

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty took to his Twitter account and gave us sneak peek into Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic performance for Chehre. He wrote how the senior actor managed to nail yet another role by performing a fourteen-minute-long submission in one shot. Well, that was so impressive that the entire crew stood up and started clapping for Big B. Resul, in his tweet, also called Amitabh as one of the best in the world. We agree!

Have a look at Resul Pookutty’s tweet for Amitabh Bachchan here:

Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema.Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world🙏 pic.twitter.com/OhM35kq8n7 — resul pookutty (@resulp) June 16, 2019

Chehre is a mystery thriller, which has been helmed by Rumi Jaffery. Its plot revolves around a group of friends, some out of which are retired lawyers. They decide to meet at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. After PINK and Badla, Chehre will once again see Amitabh Bachchan stepping into the shoes of a lawyer. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakravorty and Siddhant Kapoor among others. It is slated to release on February 21, 2020.