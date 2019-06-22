Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 5.20 pm June 22 2019, 5.20 pm

Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre marks the first-ever collaboration of Bollywood stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The icing on the cake is the fact that this film is a mystery thriller, a genre which is both interesting and fascinating. It was only recently that Big B’s first look from the film was out and it had taken the internet by storm. Now, the makers have disclosed Emraan Hashmi’s look from the film and, let us tell you, we are left with so many questions!

Taking to his social media handles, the Murder actor shared his super gripping still from Chehre. The image featured Emraan Hashmi, who could be seen giving some intense expressions, as he was lost in thoughts. The actor was sporting a leather jacket, along with a furry overcoat, as he was seated amid dark with just one lit candle. Oh, and did we tell you that Emraan Hashmi reminded us of Jon Snow from the supremely popular Game of Thrones? Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself!

Have a look at Emraan Hashmi’s still from Chehre here:

In the past, Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the film had got the internet talking about it. An image shared by the legendary actor featured him sitting on a chair in the dark, as he was staring at his phone. Dressed up in a suit, Amitabh looked dapper in a long white beard and a woollen cap on his head.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Chehre here:

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019