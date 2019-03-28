Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imran Tahir prefers eating it

Ranjini Maitra March 28 2019, 11.39 am March 28 2019, 11.39 am

If you have just beaten Delhi Capitals and secured your second win in Indian Premier League 2019, you have earned yourself a cakey birthday! Cricketer Kedar Jadhav, who is playing for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, turned 34 on Tuesday. This was celebrated by the CSK boys inside the dressing room with Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, and others joining the cake-attack on the birthday boy. Also, Kedar was this super enthusiastic birthday boy jumping on his toes...LOL!

The team's social media account shared videos of what they called a 'cake shower' for the 'birthday lion'. Kedar's teammates were busy capturing the moment in photos and videos before they dug in the cake. It soon went on to spread over people's faces and heads and where not? Cake smearing is the mandatory birthday ritual, after all. Also, do not miss out on the superstar DJ Bravo's antics. ;) Hope you had a great one, Kedar.

Another CSK guy Imran Tahir also rang in his birthday on Wednesday. His birthday was in decent shape, though. They actually ATE the cake.

Dhoni's team won at ease against Delhi with six wickets in hand, at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Bravo, with three wickets, played a major role in weakening down the opponents (which gave him a good reason to bathe in more and more cake later). Delhi boys stopped at 147 which CSK chased down with two balls less than 20 overs. The best birthday gift ever!

MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva was also present to cheer for the team. As Dhoni came down to bat at no. 5 eventually leading his men to a victory, she was heard cheering with 'Go Papa' and 'Come On Papa'.

A good day for all!