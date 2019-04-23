Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and team are all smiles as they wrap up the Delhi schedule

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 2.19 pm April 23 2019, 2.19 pm

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat, is now gearing up for her upcoming release, Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film chronicles the life of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. It was during the end of March when the film went on floors in the capital city. We had come across several glimpses from the sets. Now, after around a month of shooting, the makers of Chhapaak have announced the Delhi schedule wrap by sharing a couple of team pictures on social media.

In the first picture shared by the makers, the entire cast and crew can be seen beaming with happiness as they posed near the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the Raisina Hills in Delhi. The other picture was clicked on the rooftop of some undisclosed location. Well, it appears to be the same terrace, wherein we had spotted Deepika and Vikrant shooting for an intimate scene. While we couldn’t spot Padukone in the first picture, the second image had her in the Malti avatar posing along with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey.

In the past, Deepika had taken over the internet by sharing her first look as Malti from Chhapaak. It didn’t only impressed fans but also added to their curiosity and excitement.

Earlier, speaking to IANS about Chhapaak, Deepika had revealed, “It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told." Laxmi Agarwal, on the other hand, hoped that Chhapaak will be a tight slap on the attacker’s face, “I have never won a medal in school. Who would have thought about a biopic being made on me? I am thankful to Meghna ji (Meghna Gulzar, director of Chhapaak) for considering my work worthy enough to be converted into a film. I am also elated that a celebrity like Deepika is playing me. I just want to say that this film will be a tight slap on that attacker who thought he has ruined my life and to the society who looked at me like a criminal.”

Chhapaak is slated to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020.