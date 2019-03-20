Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script reading session

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone last impressed us with her remarkable performance in Padmaavat that hit the big screens a year ago. Now, the stunner is all set to step into the shoes of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, for her next. The film that is titled as Chhapaak, is going to be helmed by Raazi filmmaker, Meghna Gulzar. While the pre-production of the film had begun long back, it was being reported that it will go on floors by the end of March. As an update to the same, we can finally rejoice since it has commenced and queen Deepika Padukone has stepped onto her film’s set after a really long hiatus.

In an image shared by the Tamasha actor on her Instagram, we could see the entire team of Chhapaak as they all were assembled together for the film’s script reading session. The picture had Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, director Meghna Gulzar and lyricist Gulzar. Dressed up in a black t-shirt, Deepika was also smiles and we could see all the excitement on her face, not to miss those lovely dimples. Seated next to her, actor Vikrant Massey was highly engrossed in the script. As part of her preparation, Deepika has also met the acid-attack survivor Laxmi, who is also a single mother. Reportedly, the actor will not sport one but three looks, all different from each other, in the film.

Earlier, in an interaction, Meghna spoke about Deepika saying, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.” Meanwhile, apart from acting, Deepika is also co-producing the film. Calls for double excitement for this dimpled beauty!