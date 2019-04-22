image
  3. Bollywood
Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes viral, watch video

Bollywood

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes viral, watch video

The shooting for Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is going on in full swing.

back
acid attack victimAcid-attack survivorChapaak first lookChhapaakChhapaak leaked photosChhapaak leaked videosDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone first lookLaxmi AgarwalMaltimeghna gulzarPadmaavatVikrant Massey
nextVikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegations against Mahesh Bhatt

within