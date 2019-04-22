Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes viral, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 12.17 pm April 22 2019, 12.17 pm

Deepika Padukone’s forthcoming Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, has gone on the floors. It was last month when the Padmaavat actor took over the internet with her first look from the film. Malti, a distorted face with an unaffected spirit won everyone’s heart. Ever since then, we have stumbled across several glimpses of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey from the film’s sets. One of the most recent one being a sneak-peek of them locking lips on the rooftop.

In the video that has gone viral, both Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were seated on the corner of their terrace and were surrounded by an ocean of fans. Further, as the duo shared an intimate kiss, fans couldn’t stop cheering. While Deepika was wearing a pink kurta, Massey could be seen in a grey kurta. While Deepika portrays Laxmi Agarwal’s character, Vikrant will be seen as Alok Dixit. Alok was Laxmi Agarwal’s boyfriend and a social activist, who campaigned for the rights of acid-attack victims and survivors in India.

In the past, a clip of Deepika walking down on the streets of Delhi in a schoolgirl avatar was doing the rounds on social media.

Well, from what we have seen so far, it appears that Padukone has gotten into the skin of Laxmi Agarwal with utmost ease. It doesn’t only prove her calibre as an actor, but also adds weight to the fact that no one else could have stepped into Laxmi’s shoes as effortlessly as the Padmaavat actor has managed to do. Don’t you think so?

Earlier, in an interview to IANS, Laxmi Agarwal had revealed that she is extremely happy with Deepika Padukone stepping into her shoes, "I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face. And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face.”

Chhapaak helmed by Meghna Gulzar is slated to release on January 10, 2020.