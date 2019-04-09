Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 4.43 pm April 09 2019, 4.43 pm

Ever since the Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has gone on floors, we have stumbled across various glimpses of her fierce look as Malti in the film. From what we have seen so far, Padukone has gotten into the skin of Laxmi Agarwal with the utmost ease. It doesn’t only prove her mettle as an actor, but also adds weight to the fact that no one else could have stepped into Laxmi’s shoes as effortlessly as the Padmaavat actor has managed to do. While we talk about Padukone’s acting prowess, we bring you exclusive footage, straight from the sets of Chhapaak. It will only add to your excitement for the film!

In the video, we could see both Deepika Padukone and co-star Vikrant Massey getting off a bike, as the two seemed to be looking out for something. Further, Massey left as Padukone stood waiting on the streets of Delhi. Deepika Padukone, in her Malti avatar, was donning a multi-coloured salwar kurta and looked beautiful as usual. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was spotted in a heavy beard. He was sporting a blue t-shirt and looked like has gained some weight for his character.

While Deepika Padukone portrays Laxmi Agarwal’s character, Vikrant Massey will be seen as Alok Dixit. Alok is Laxmi Agarwal’s boyfriend and a social activist, who is campaigning for the rights of acid-attack victims and survivors in India.

In an interview to IANS, Laxmi Agarwal had revealed that she is extremely happy with Deepika Padukone stepping into her shoes, "I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face. And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020.