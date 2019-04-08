Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone as Malti sparks a radiant smile on the sets

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 11.47 pm April 08 2019, 11.47 pm

It's been a while since Deepika Padukone has started shooting for her next film Chhapaak. She has effortlessly slipped into the character of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. One look at her, and you feel nobody else could have essayed the role this convincingly. The photos that are making their way to the internet are proof enough. We earlier showed you a picture of Deepika shooting right at the location the acid attack had taken place. Here's another one.

The picture, shared on Instagram by a fan club of Deepika, has her wearing a blue shirt. The essence of Chhapaak is a woman whose face is burnt but the spirit is undying. Deepika, whose makeup has been done to perfection, conveys the same zeal every time we spot her in her reel avatar. Laxmi herself, in fact, has conveyed her approval.

"I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face. And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face," she told IANS.

Deepika, who has turned a producer with this one, was also deeply moved when director Meghna Gulzar came to her with the film. “When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” she said.

The film has sparked positive changes in Laxmi's life as well. The single mother and acid attack activist has already received more than Rs 50,000 through online donation platforms ever since she opened up about her financial struggles, and more people are willing to help.