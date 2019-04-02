Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone shares a picture of the only homework she has ever enjoyed

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 5.01 pm April 02 2019, 5.01 pm

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone last impressed us with her remarkable performance in Padmaavat that hit the big screens a year ago. Now, the beauty is all set to step into the shoes of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, for her next. The film is titled as Chhapaak and is going to be helmed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. While the pre-production of the film started long ago, DP had shared stills from the script reading session and her first look from the movie. Now, once again, the actress has teased fans with a picture on her IG which is all about homework time.

Reportedly, Deepika is in Delhi for the shooting of the film where hubby Ranveer Singh paid a visit and posed outside the actress' vanity van. Coming back to the recently shared photo by Deepika, seems like the actress is all excited for prepping up for the film and shared a glimpse of the script of the film. The picture also sees some stationery like a pen, ruler, and highlighter. Must say, Deepika is loving this homework session, well that's what the caption of her post conveys after all. Have a look:

The survivor, Laxmi, on whose life Chhapaak is based in an interview had said that she was confident about the fact that Chhapaak will leave a deep impact on society. She said, “Whenever any issue is picked up by the celebrities, people tend to pay attention to that. Now that the entire story will be narrated through the movie, I am sure the people will watch it and be sensitised. Ever since the poster has been unveiled, there is a curiosity among the people to know the real story.”

Earlier, in an interaction, filmmaker Meghna spoke about Deepika saying, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.” Meanwhile, apart from acting, Deepika is co-producing the film. Calls for double excitement for this dimpled beauty!

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.