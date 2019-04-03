Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look of an acid attack survivor

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 7.22 pm April 03 2019, 7.22 pm

Deepika Padukone's first look as Malti, her character in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, went viral in no time. And why not? Deepika not only bravely wore the scars but she also signified strength and an undying spirit that leads a victim to become a survivor. The film recently went on floors, and the actor is presently in Delhi to shoot. She was spotted in the capital city in her reel avatar and waved at the paparazzi with a broad smile!

Reportedly, the actor was shooting at clothing store Fab India in Janpath market, a popular shopping destination in New Delhi. If true, then the location would hold a particular relevance in the film; since Laxmi Agarwal, the original inspiration behind her character was attacked at the same place. The Chhapaak team has been in Delhi for the past ten days and will soon move to Noida for another schedule.

Laxmi, an acid attack survivor and an activist, was attacked in 2005 when she was just 15 years of age. She not only braved her circumstances but also happens to be the single mother to a daughter. "I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face. And I felt, see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face." she said, about Deepika's look in the film.

While Deepika as Malti goes on impressing everyone, director Meghna Gulzar wasn't even sure she'd agree to do the film. "I had had many conversations with myself that she just may not be interested in doing the kind of film that I was taking to her. And she wasn’t. She was looking to do something lighter after three intense films. But I didn’t have a light, romantic script for her. My film was based on acid violence. Of a woman who epitomized immense courage and strength, in the face of crippling adversity," Meghna once wrote.

The film is slated to release on 10th January 2020.