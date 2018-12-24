Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone sums up her upcoming movie in THIS powerful post

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen on the big screen in Padmaavat as Rani Padmavati, is all set to portray one more real-life character on the silver screen. The actress will be seen as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her next movie which she will also be producing. Titled Chhapaak, the movie will be directed by Raazi helmer, Meghna Gulzar. Deepika recently took to Instagram to share a picture in which she has summed up the whole story of the film.

She has shared a picture which has a quote written on it, “A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit.” In the background of the picture, there are splashes of a liquid which signifies acid. Laxmi Agarwal’s journey has been quite inspiring and Deepika is undoubtedly the perfect actress to get the story on the big screen. The movie will start rolling in March next year and a few days ago Meghna revealed that they are undergoing look test for Deepika.

There were reports that Rajkummar Rao has been roped in to star opposite Deepika Padukone. However, a few days ago, it was announced that not Rao, but it is Vikrant Massey who will be seen romancing Deepika in the film.