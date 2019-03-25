Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is beautiful in million ways

She was this mesmerizing Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. An epitome of beauty who got Khilji to fall in love with her with just one glimpse and battles were fought. Now, in her next, Chapaak, Deepika Padukone is going to essay the role of an acid attack survivor and activist, Laxmi Agarwal, with her face distorted yet beautiful in million ways. Her character name is Malti. It's been a while since we saw Deepika on the big screen. She seems to have taken a break post-wedding, but now she is all charged up as cameras start rolling for this one being directed by Meghna Gulzar. Today we have been treated to the first look of the film and let's say, it will linger onto you for quite a while.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share the first look and the prosthetic team deserves an applause as they have managed to get her to look as close to Laxmi as possible. Deepika and Laxmi have a completely different body type, while the former is a leggy lass, the latter is quite petite and delicate. So we wondered how good the actress would be as Laxmi, but our doubts have been put to rest. If we scan through Laxmi's pictures, we realise that it's the jawline that was the most affected by the cruel acid attack. The prosthetic team has made sure to keep this in mind, and Deepika has got her first look right. In fact, even the pose is one of those that Laxmi likes to strike the most. With hope in her eyes and this incessant will to live life with pride, Chapaak is going to be inspiring.

Along with the first look, Deepika has also revealed the release date of the film. Chapaak will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Laxmi suffered an acid attack at the age of 15 and this film is going to chronicle her journey, from being a survivor to an activist, on celluloid. With Meghna Gulzar being the director, one can say that this film or this subject is in right hands. We have seen what she did with Raazi and our expectations are sky high from Chapaak.