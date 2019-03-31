Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is very much involved in the film

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 3.41 pm March 31 2019, 3.41 pm

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming Chhapaak, which chronicles the life of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, has gone on the floors. It was on last Monday when the actor floored the internet with her first look from the film. Malti, a burnt face with an unbroken spirit won everyone’s heart. A special mention to the prosthetics team of Chhapaak, because of their efforts, Deepika’s look stroke an uncanny resemblance to that of Laxmi. At the India Runway Week, where she was a showstopper for designer Laxmi Shirali Sood, Laxmi Aggarwal opened up on Deepika Padukone’s look as Malti and she sounded very impressed and excited.

In a conversation with ANI, Laxmi revealed that she is very elated to have Deepika Padukone playing her character on the big screen and the fact that a movie is being made on her life gives her immense pleasure. Expressing gratitude to the team of Chhapaak, Laxmi said, “I am delighted that they have taken up such a sensitive issue to take up with the audience.” On being asked if she is involved with the film’s processing, she stated, “Yes, I am very much involved in the film. Meghna Gulzar has spent a lot of time with me to understand my life. She knows my entire history. I am confident that the movie will reflect my story the way it is.”

Moreover, Laxmi was confident about the fact that Chhapaak will leave a deep impact on society. She said, “Whenever any issue is picked up by the celebrities, people tend to pay attention to that. Now that the entire story will be narrated through the movie, I am sure the people will watch it and be sensitised. Ever since the poster has been unveiled, there is a curiosity among the people to know the real story.”

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.