Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 4.00 pm June 06 2019, 4.00 pm

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is among one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. What makes it even more special is the fact that Chhapaak will bring Deepika Padukone back to the silver screen after a hiatus of two long years. Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. It went on floors during March-end in the capital city and, for its next schedule, the team headed to Mumbai. Recently, Deepika Padukone announced its completion on her social media and, now, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, too, has shared an update with an absolutely special post.

Taking to her social media accounts, Gulzar with a heartwarming message and two beautiful pictures. One of it featured Deepika giving a warm hug to Meghna, the other had Meghna posing along with Deepika and Vikram, who were in their Chhapaak avatars. While Meghna could be seen with her eyes closed and a broad smile, Deepika, as Malti, looked unrecognisable and beautiful. Vikram, on the other hand, was sporting a beard and a flashed his wide smile. An emotional Meghna, in her caption, stated how she will cherish both Malti and Amol for the rest of her life. She further thanked them for all the faith and trust in the film.

Have a look at Meghna Gulzar’s post here:

In another post shared by the filmmaker, she could be seen ticking off the last scene of Chhapaak. Also thanking everyone associated with this film, she wrote, "When the last scene in the film’s one-line has been yellowed off, there’s so much and so many to be grateful for. Thank you each and everyone on team #Chhapaak for this incredible journey!”

Have a look at Meghna Gulzar’s post here: