Chhapaak: Not Vikrant Massey, THIS actor was supposed to feature alongside Deepika Padukone

Divya Ramnani May 15 2019, 11.51 pm May 15 2019, 11.51 pm

Deepika Padukone, who last wowed us with her remarkable performance in Padmaavat, is currently shooting for her upcoming release, Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and it also stars A Death in the Gunj star Vikrant Massey. While this new pairing raised the amount of excitement among fans, did you know that Vikrant Massey wasn’t always the first choice for Chhapaak? Yes, instead, it was the very versatile Rajkummar Rao.

The Trapped actor, in a chat show, revealed that he was offered the role of Laxmi’s former partner and social activist Alok Dixit. However, things couldn’t work out due to his dates and he had to let it go. Well, the Newton actor still believes that it was his ‘loss’. He said, “I didn't turn it down. Of course not! I loved that script but my dates were so messed up. I'm so looking forward to that film. I kept telling Meghna and Deepika that it's my loss." Now, Rao’s loss was Vikrant’s gain. *winks*

Deepika Padukone with Rajkummar Rao:

Rajkummar Rao has, time and again, expressed his desire to work alongside Deepika Padukone but, guess, we will have to wait for a little longer! In the past, speaking to IANS about Chhapaak, Deepika had revealed, “It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told."

Here's Deepika Padukone's look from Chhapaak:

Laxmi Agarwal, on the other hand, hoped that Chhapaak will be a tight slap on the attacker’s face, “I have never won a medal in school. Who would have thought about a biopic being made on me? I am thankful to Meghna Ji (Meghna Gulzar, director of Chhapaak) for considering my work worthy enough to be converted into a film. I am also elated that a celebrity like Deepika is playing me. I just want to say that this film will be a tight slap on that attacker who thought he has ruined my life and to the society who looked at me like a criminal.”

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020.