Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid attack survivor look

Not that she is hesitant to experiment with her films. But Deepika Padukone's in-progress film Chhapaak goes beyond all of her previous films in terms of its intensity, the weight of the subject and even the extent of the experiment, if we may call it so. In Chhapaak, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor with a burnt face but an unbroken spirit. Her character revolves around Laxmi Agarwal, a survivor as well as an activist and a single mother.

On Monday morning, the actor shared her first look as Malti, as her character is called in the film. Her smile tells us it can conquer over the damage that has done been done to her. The accuracy, the intensity and the beauty of the poster are together winning over the internet. And not just you and me! Deepika's friends and colleagues from the industry are awestruck as well. Priyanka Chopra, whose equation with Deepika has been discussed time and again, was among the first ones to comment. So did actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao.

Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Huma Qureshi too expressed their admiration. Abhishek Bachchan sent in his good wishes to Deepika.

While Aditi Rao Hydari could only take help of emojis to express how she felt, Dia Mirza lauded Deepika for choosing the film.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also marks Deepika's debut as a producer as she joined hands with Fox Star Studios to back the film. Also starring Vikrant Massey, the film is slated to release on 10th January.