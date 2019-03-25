image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid attack survivor look

Bollywood

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid attack survivor look

B-town is awestruck over Deepika Padukone's look in Chhapaak.

back
ChhapaakDeepika PadukoneLaxmi Agarwalmeghna gulzar
nextSonam Kapoor birthday wish for mom Sunita Kapoor is all hearts

within