image
  3. Bollywood
Chhappak: Deepika Padukone's picture as Laxmi Agarwal set fans crazy

Bollywood

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Deepika Padukone's picture as Laxmi Agarwal from the shooting location has set the internet on fire.

back
BollywoodChhapaakDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentLaxmi Agarwalmeghna gulzarPadmaavat
nextPM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled promises

within