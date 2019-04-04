Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Darshana Devi April 04 2019, 8.02 pm April 04 2019, 8.02 pm

After being away from the celluloid for quite some time, global diva Deepika Padukone is finally back. The actress, who got married last November, will soon be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her upcoming film Chhapaak that is being directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar. The film will see her essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Padmaavat star’s first look of the film was recently released and has been the talk of the town ever since then. Appreciation is pouring in on social media for the actor and her look as Malti, her character in the film. Now, it’s one of her pictures from the shoot location that has gone viral.

DP is currently shooting in the capital city and she looks like she's in the middle of a shot, with complete prosthetics, make-up and all. Clad in a yellow kurta, DP was seen shooting at a store in Delhi. There are videos from the location too, which see a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the star.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen waving to the crowd while standing next to her white car.

Talking about the film, Deepika told a leading daily, "Meghna walked into the office and took me through the story. In five minutes of speaking with her, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna herself, Laxmi's story and Meghna's conviction in this film... It was very similar to Piku. In just five minutes of meeting the director, I knew that this is the film I wanted to do.”

Without giving away much deets about Deepika’s character, Meghna Gulzar previously said, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.”

The film also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer and also stars Vikrant Massey opposite the actor. It’s slated to be out on January 10, 2020.