Priyanka Kaul August 16 2019, 4.16 pm August 16 2019, 4.16 pm

Making a movie is an art that requires finesse. As the audience has become exposed to more and more cinematic experience from global cinema, it also becomes important to pay attention to other intricacies, like their appearance. Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming next Chhichhore is about a group of friends from their life in a university to adulthood. The time span to be covered will be of 25 years. It’s but obvious that the characters need to show having aged and look authentic on screen.

Catch the trailer of the movie here:

Recently, the director opened up about prepping up his actors to show the transition. Mid-Day quoted the director saying, "It was important for each actor to age differently basis their psychological transformation. So, we sat down and wrote the journey of each character — what has he done in the last 25 years and how it has impacted him emotionally. For instance, Anni [Rajput's character] used to be inquisitive and a thinker in his college days. But the circumstances that he faced later on in life made him vulnerable and empathetic. Shraddha's character becomes more subdued, unlike the chirpy girl she was in college. So, we charted out character graphs and made my actors understand what stage of life they were at."

And that’s not it. A source close to the project revealed that before the movie went on the floors in October 2018, the actors went through a workshop so as to get into the skin of their characters as their ages progress. The workshop was conducted by the director and five assistants that constituted the core team. The three-hour sessions were taken on a weekly basis, and the vast was made to work on the changes in their behavior and body language. For the physical part, the actors had to understand how their respective characters modify emotionally and how the same pans out in them.

The movie has an interesting ensemble of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, and Tahir Bhasin among others. The movie is slated to release on September 6, 2019.