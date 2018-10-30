image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chhichhore: Nitesh Tiwari wraps the first schedule

Bollywood

Chhichhore: Nitesh Tiwari wraps the first schedule

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 30 2018, 11.52 pm
back
BollywoodChhichhoreDangalEntertainmentNitesh TiwariPrateik BabbarSaharsh ShuklaShraddha KapoorSushant Singh RajputTahir Raj BhasinTushar PandeyVarun Sharma
next#MeToo: Govinda lauds the platform and calls for keeping it truthful
ALSO READ

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic finally named?

Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Badhaai Ho poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra gear up to welcome the 'baby on board'