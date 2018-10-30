Chhichhore: Nitesh Tiwari wraps the first schedule

After the highly applauded Dangal, director Nitesh Tiwari has Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore as his next. The makers of the film recently dropped its first look poster featuring the ensemble cast which garnered a lot of attention. To bring you the latest update, the film, which went on floors on September 30, has finally wrapped up its first schedule. Nitesh took to Twitter to announce the same, with a picture that has him posing along with the entire crew.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of Stree, will be seen sharing the screen space with Sushant. Though nothing much has been revealed about the plot as of now, we hear that the film is set in an engineering college and Sushant-Shraddha will be seen ageing from college-goers to middle-aged characters.

Also, Starring Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla & Naveen Polishetty, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It’s slated to hit the big screens on August 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sushant has Kedarnath and Kizie Aur Manny in his books and Shraddha will be seen in her upcoming Saaho.