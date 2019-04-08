Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience of a lifetime’

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 10.56 am April 08 2019, 10.56 am

Baaghi girl Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, at least her interesting line up of films says so. The list includes Saaho, Street Dancer and Chhichhore among others. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram and announced the completion of Chhichhore. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Talking about her memorable experience on shooting for the film, Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartfelt note and a series of pictures from the film’s wrap-up party.

The pictures had the entire team of Chhichhore, including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari and others, celebrating the wrap by cutting a fancy cake. In her caption, Shraddha described this journey as an ‘incredible’ one and stated that, for her, it has always been a dream to work with Nitesh Tiwari. She further called it an experience of a lifetime and that she shall cherish it forever. In the past, Nitesh Tiwari has directed films like Dangal and Bhootnath.

Reportedly, the makers have spent a whopping 9 crores for the film’s theme song. “The set is huge and a lot of detailing has been put up by the set designer Laxmi-Sandeep. Bolt Cameras are going to be used for shooting the same - they are extremely high-speed and can go from standstill to high-speed motion and back in a fraction of a second,” revealed a source to NDTV.

From the posters of Chhichhore, it looked like all the characters will be seen in double roles. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Aamir Khan is rumoured to have a cameo as well. Chhichhore will make it to the big screens on August 30, 2019.