Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor joins in the madness as the second schedule starts rolling

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore went on floors in the month of September and recently wrapped up its first schedule. Though the details of the film are still kept under wraps, Shraddha, on Wednesday, announced that she has finally commenced the shooting of the film. The Stree actor took to Twitter and expressed her excitement over the same.

Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on #Chhichhore 🧡 @NGEMovies @niteshtiwari22 @itsSSR — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 14, 2018

The film is reportedly set in an engineering college and Sushant-Shraddha will be seen ageing from college-goers to middle-aged characters. The poster dropped by the makers in October features Sushant and Shraddha along with other characters, who can be seen dressed in two drastically different get-ups. While in one of the looks, the actors are seen dressed up as students, in the other one sees them dressed as middle-aged people. The two avatars of the actors hint at the fact that the makers are trying to portray two different generations in the film.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is expected to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sushant has Kedarnath and Kizie Aur Manny in his books. Shraddha will be seen in her upcoming Saaho.