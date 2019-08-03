Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 7.07 pm August 03 2019, 7.07 pm

With a huge and interesting ensemble, the movie Chhichhore is one of the most awaited movies. The trailer of the movie is going to be out on Sunday, which is also friendship’s day. The poster of the movie too looked interesting and got people talking about it. On Saturday, the movie’s lead actress, Shraddha Kapoor shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie. The entire cast and crew of the movie can be seen being indulged in the shoot on the sets.

Watch Shraddha's video here:

The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Bhasin, Navin Polishetty. The movie’s plot revolves around a group of friends from university who move on with their lives after they pass out.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen playing the role of a basketball player, while Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the antagonist in the movie. The film has been helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. The director had made Aamir Khan see the trailer when the two were in Delhi at the same time. Apparently, actor Aamir Khan, who has worked with the director in the movie Dangal was quite impressed with the trailer of the movie. In a media interaction, Tiwari said, “He loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer. Most importantly, it was a wonderful gesture that he gave us such a big surprise which shows he cares for me. This is something I will cherish for a long time.”