Bollywood Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor double the madness Prajakta Ajgaonkar October 09 2018, 5.24 pm October 09 2018, 5.24 pm

We love new movie announcements and here comes one more! Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari released the first look of a movie called Chhichhore saying it to be “A Timeless Tale Of Timepass’. He shared it on Twitter and it’s quite a full-house there. We see all the actors in dual roles, that of college kids and middle-aged people.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor lead the cast and this is the first time that the duo will be sharing screen space. The poster has the tag-line “Kutte ki dum, tedhi ki tedhi.” Going by the look of the poster, we think it’s going to be a laugh riot. Also, another interesting thing that we noticed is the movie could possibly revolve around two generations, hence, we see all the characters in double roles.

Nitesh has upped the curiosity with this one as he is known to give us some beautiful movies like Dangal, Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Chhichhore seems to belong to a different genre and while the plot details remain unknown, reports state that the movie is set against the backdrop of an engineering college.

Apart from Shraddha and Sushant, the movie also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla. It will hit the big screens on August 30, next year.