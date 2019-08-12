Soheib Ahsan August 12 2019, 4.13 pm August 12 2019, 4.13 pm

Chhichhore continues to promise to be an entertaining film that also packs a strong emotional punch. That statement is an accurate description of the film's poster, which was shared by Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram account. In the caption, he called it a treasure of a lifetime and it seems quite accurate. The poster sees a before and after picture of the film's main protagonists. The hidden message in the picture is the journey of these friends from their college days to adulthood without giving up on the precious bond that they continue to share.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Aug 12, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

In the above part of the poster, the group of friends can be seen standing together in wacky and silly poses from their college days. In the lower part, they can be seen in their present-day avatars sitting side by side. Their modern-day faces apart from the age differences show a wiser set of friends who have not lost their adoration for each other. This poster is an accurate summary of the trailer itself.

The trailer narrates the story of a group of friends who have had a lot of fun during their college days. This narration by Sushant is followed by a number of glimpses at the jokes, pranks and laughs these friends have shared. What makes the trailer and the story more interesting is Sushant's understanding that his friends are not perfect but they are friends who he can rely on. This is backed with a flashforward revealing that these friends are still there for each other in times of need even decades after their college life has ended.

Sushant on his Instagram account had also shared a picture addressing his character in the film. Interestingly, the picture is presented in the form of a dictionary definition explaining his character's role in the group.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's picture below: