Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 6.04 pm July 03 2019, 6.04 pm

Chhichhore, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, brings Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput alongside each other for the first time. It was in the month of September last year that Chhichhore went on floors and the shooting went on till April, post which both Shraddha and Sushant announced the wrap in a quirky way. Ever since then, the entire cast of Chhichhore has maintained the buzz around the film, by sharing some fun glimpses on a regular basis. The recent BTS clip shared by the Kedarnath actor will make your wait for this flick a little more difficult!

Taking to his Instagram, Sushant shared a video from the sets of Chhichhore and it was all and only about laughs! From the film’s entire cast and crew to its director, each and everyone laughed like crazy. The video took us through the journey of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari while shooting for the film and they sure had a gala time in each other’s company. The highlight of this video, however, was Shraddha Kapoor, who looked the cutest!

Take a look at the BTS video shared by Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Reportedly, the makers have spent a whopping 9 crores for the film’s theme song. A source close to the film’s production said to NDTV, “The set is huge and a lot of detailing has been put up by the set designer Laxmi-Sandeep. Bolt Cameras are going to be used for shooting the same - they are extremely high-speed and can go from standstill to high-speed motion and back in a fraction of a second.”