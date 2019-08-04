Priyanka Kaul August 04 2019, 5.10 pm August 04 2019, 5.10 pm

On the occasion of Friendship's Day, the makers of the upcoming movie Chhichhore released their official trailer. With a blend of bitter-sweet moments, the trailer brings back for us the memories of our college life and our gang of friends. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the movie has an interesting ensemble of actors. The trailer too promises to be funky and will click with not just the youth but the old generation too.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer starts with Rajput (Anni) entering a hostel as he starts his college life like the new-boy-in-town and forms a gang of friends. Now, as he gradually introduces them, his friends are not normal people but a character in themselves. The narrative of the trailer then describes the kind of friends one makes, the ones who are not so perfect and yet stand out for their eccentricities. It is this bond of a bunch of weirdos that make a gang memorable. It features all the actors of the movie in the happy and sad moments, the experience of trying to adjust with a roommate, falling in love with the most desired girl of the college (here, Shraddha Kapoor playing a character called Maya) and trying to talk to her, partying and facing challenges, playing games and tournaments and much more. The trailer is like a college life in a nutshell. Fast forward to the present, the trailer then gives a glimpse of how Anni and Maya, who are now married, are in a hospital while their son lies on his death bed. The friends, who have all grown old, meet again, albeit for an unfortunate situation. But the Cruz of the trailer itself is to show how true friends stand for each other through thick and thin. At the end of the day, these Chhichhore will prove to be the biggest pillars as they rightfully say a friend in need is a friend indeed.

The fast forward version of the actors is commendable as all the actors look old, in comparison to their vibrant college days. Even the names of the characters are as peculiar as it gets. The movie also stars Varun Sharma (Sexa), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Derek), Navin Polishetty (Acid), Tushar Pandey (Mummy), Prateik Babbar (Raggie), and Saharsh Kumar Shukla (Bevda) among others.

The movie is slated to release on August 30, 2019.